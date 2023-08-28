'Jailer' worldwide box office collection day 19: Rajinikanth film crosses Rs 600 crore on house full shows

'Jailer' worldwide earnings: Rajinikanth-led action-thriller Jailer has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark on Sunday due to house full shows across theatres worldwide. The Thalaivar film achieved this feat on its eighteenth day of release. Rajinikanth’s latest film collected a total of Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and Rs 124.18 crore in its second week at the worldwide box office. Jailer went onto collect Rs 7.67 crore on the first day of week 3, Rs 6.03 crore on the second day of week 3, Rs 8.36 crore on the third day of week 3, and Rs 10.25 crore on the fourth day of week 3.

With this, the film’s total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 607.29 crore as on Sunday. Jailer is the second Rajinikanth film to enter the Rs 600 crore club at the worldwide box office. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2018 film 2.0 entered the club within 10 days of its release. 2.0 collected Rs 800 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

#Jailer WW Box Office#600CrJailer - HOUSE FULL shows even on 3rd Sunday helps the film to go past the magical ₹600 cr mark on the 18th day.



||#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| #2Point0 was the FIRST film to enter this club from Tamil Cinema on the 10th day of its… pic.twitter.com/zVhTidnzbw — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 28, 2023

At the India box office, Jailer has held its ground and will likely cross Rs 320 crore soon. The film minted Rs 235.85 crore in its first week and Rs 62.95 crore in its second week at the domestic box office. Jailer went onto collect Rs 3.40 crore on its third Friday, Rs 6.25 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 6.68 crore on its third Sunday and will likely earn around Rs 2.50 crore on its third Monday. With this, the film’s domestic box office is likely to hit around Rs 317.63 crore as on Monday.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film focuses on a retired jailer who goes all out to save his son from the clutches of a criminal who smuggles valuable sculptures and artefacts from Hindu temples. Backed by Marans’ Sun Pictures, the film features Rajinikanth, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The latest Thalaivar film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and an audience score of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Jailer hit theatres worldwide on August 10, a day ahead of Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

