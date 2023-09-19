‘Jawan’ box office collection day 12: Shah Rukh Khan’s film to cross Rs 500 crore in India today

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan is all set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office today. The film is estimated to have made a total of Rs 493.63 crore at the domestic box office within 12 days of its run. Jawan minted a total Rs 389.88 crore in its first week and went onto collect Rs 19.10 crore on its second Friday, Rs 31.80 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 36.85 crore on its second Sunday, and around Rs 15.75 crore on its second Monday.

Jawan will likely make around Rs 12.16 crore on its second Tuesday and is estimated to rake in Rs 505.54 crore at the end of Tuesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film logged an overall 23.92 percent occupancy across Hindi shows on Monday. Its Tamil and Telugu shows, on the other hand, had an overall 27.57 percent and an overall 36.35 percent occupancy respectively.

Jawan sold 7,27,367 tickets from tracked shows alone in India on the 12th day and made around Rs 13.18 crore in ticket sales on the same day. At the global box office, Jawan is the fastest Bollywood film to cross Rs 800 crore and the second Shah Rukh Khan film after Pathaan to achieve the humongous feat.

The film made Rs 125.05 crore on day 1, Rs 109.24 crore on day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, and Rs 34.06 crore on day 7, taking its total first week collections to Rs 499.12 crore. Jawan then went onto Rs 28.79 crore on day 8, Rs 26.35 crore on day 9, Rs 51.64 crore on day 10, Rs 59.15 crore on day 11, and Rs 59.15 crore on day 12, taking its total worldwide box office numbers to Rs 821.85 crore as of Monday.

Meanwhile, Jawan director Atlee told The Times of India in an interview that he wishes to take Jawan to the Oscars and every other award. Atlee said: "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would also love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call, ‘Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?’"

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan focuses on a commando-turned-vigilante who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Atlee. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in significant roles. Jawan released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

