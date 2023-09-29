'Jawan' box office collection day 22: SRK's film sees spike in numbers; crosses Rs 580 cr

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan saw a spike in numbers on its third Thursday, September 29, and one of the key reasons could be the buy-one-get-one free ticket offer announced by the makers. The Atlee directorial on Thursday collected about Rs 5.50 crore net in India, which is higher than the Rs 4.90 crore that it earned on Tuesday and Rs 4.85 crore that it made on Wednesday.

Jawan released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It stars Shah Rukh in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad.

After 22 days, the film has collected over Rs 581 crore in India. The numbers over the weekend are likely to go up further given the long weekend on account of Gandhi Jayanti falling on Monday (October 2) as well as the buy-one-get-one free ticket offer which will continue for two more days till September 30.

Meanwhile, in terms of worldwide collection, 'Jawan' has already crossed the coveted Rs 1,000 crore.

Jawan movie:

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film has become the first Bollywood movie to cross $1 million in Bangladesh. Jawan is also the highest grossing Indian movie in Gulf, Australia and Singapore.

The film saw an overall 35.56 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Thursday. Key contributors to the film’s occupancy are Chennai (61 per cent), Lucknow (50.25 per cent), Surat (43.25 per cent), Mumbai (42.75 per cent), Pune (42.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (36.25 per cent), Hyderabad (30.25 per cent), among others.

Also Read: 'Jawan’ makes new record, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is now 1st Bollywood movie to cross $1 mn in Bangladesh

Also Read: 'Jawan' officially earns over Rs 1,000 cr at global box office; SRK-starrer 2nd movie ever to mint over Rs 200 cr at PVR Inox

Also Read: IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states for next few days; check state-wise forecast