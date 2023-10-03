'Jawan' box office collection day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 611 crore 

'Jawan' box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was hit by Monday blues after having a stellar run at the box office so far. The film saw a dip in its India box office collections on the fourth Monday since its theatrical release. Jawan made Rs 389.88 crore in its first week, Rs 136.10 crore in its second week, and Rs 55.92 crore in its third week. The film went on to make Rs 5.05 crore on its fourth Friday and saw a major rise on its fourth Saturday and Sunday.

Jawan made Rs 8.50 crore on its fourth Saturday and Rs 9.37 crore on its fourth Sunday. The film made around Rs 6.80 crore on its fourth Monday, taking its total box office numbers to Rs 611.62 crore so far. Jawan is estimated to make nearly Rs 3 crore on its fourth Tuesday and will likely take its total box office numbers to Rs 614.58 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film logged an overall 34 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday. The film’s Hindi shows logged the highest occupancy in Chennai (83.33 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (46.25 per cent), Chandigarh (40.25 per cent), Hyderabad (39.75 per cent), Bengaluru (39.50 per cent), Lucknow (38 per cent), Mumbai (37 per cent), and Pune (30.25 per cent).

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is centered on the poignant journey of a commando-turned-vigilante who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Nayanthara features as a police officer tasked with taking down Shah Rukh Khan’s character whereas Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone feature in cameo appearances. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in supporting roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and an audience score of 88 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Jawan released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

