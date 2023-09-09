'Jawan': ‘Declare Shah Rukh Khan a natural resource,' says Anand Mahindra after SRK starrer's stupendous success at box office

Jawan opened with a bang at the theatres. After breaking the record for the biggest-ever opening in the history of Hindi cinema, Jawan has already earned Rs 200 crore worldwide, as per early reports. The film's global collection, including overseas markets, is poised to cross Rs 200 crore, while domestically, it's set to surpass Rs 120 crores within just two days, outshining even 'Pathaan.'

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has been receiving praise from critics, celebrities and fans. The latest to join the list was industrialist Anand Mahindra. Known to be a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan, Mahindra posted that the star should be declared as a natural resource.

“All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a natural resource…" he posted.

"All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource…" he posted.

Reacting to the post, the Jawan superstar wrote, "Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir."

Reacting to the post, the Jawan superstar wrote, "Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a 'natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir."

Earlier, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a clip from the song Zinda Banda and praised Shah Rukh Khan's unbeatable energy in the song.

He wrote on X, "This hero is 57 years old. His ageing process defies gravitational forces! He's 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa."

Shah Rukh Khan had replied to Mahindra in his signature style. SRK wrote, "Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes....laugh..cry...shake...or fly...hopefully make some swim with the stars....dream for a few moments of joy."

Shah Rukh Khan had replied to Mahindra in his signature style. SRK wrote, "Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes....laugh..cry...shake...or fly...hopefully make some swim with the stars....dream for a few moments of joy."

Celebrities across the country, like SS Rajamouli, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh shared their 'Jawan' reviews on X.

On Friday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh after Jawan scripted history at the Indian box office. Taking to his official handle on X, he posted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)."

Replying to Rajamouli's post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when you can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… 🤯🤯



Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)

Mahesh Babu also praised the Jawan team on X. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

Shah Rukh replied, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend.”

Mahesh Babu also praised the Jawan team on X. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He's on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."

Shah Rukh replied, "Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend."

"Witnessing the magic of my favouritest iamsrk last night in a packed hall amidst the cacophony of whistles & cheer was something else. #Jawan is truly an exceptional film. Atlee_dir you are a magician who knows the pulse of the nation. NayantharaU you were ethereal. No words to express the brilliance of VijaySethuOffl - & deepikapadukone you were absolutely stunning - anirudhofficial your music is the backbone of every frame. Many congratulations to the entire stellar cast on this Humongous Mega Blockbuster (sic)," Genelia Deshmukh posted on X.

"DROP everything you are doing & rush to a theatre near you NOW!!! It’s MASS MASS MASS with a lot of CLASS !! Jawan is an emotion, is an experienceâ€æit hit me like a hurricane in the theatre- whistles and claps all around. iamsrk is the BOMBâ€æ Mega Stardom, lit every frame he was in, attitude ka baap, Action, emotion, romance, dialogue delivery- aur kuch baki hai kya ?? (sic)," Riteish Deshmukh wrote on X.

Jawan, which was released in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Atlee has designed the movie as SRK’s first pan-India release. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt are seen in cameo appearances.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned Rs 53 crore in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. On Thursday, the film minted Rs 75 crore. The film minted Rs 65.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.3 crore in Tamil and Rs 3.7 crore in Telugu. So far the total collection of the film stands at Rs 127.50 crore in India.

On Friday, Red Chillies Entertainment reported that Jawan had grossed Rs 129 crore worldwide on opening day, which broke Pathaan’s record of Rs 106 crore. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan has crossed the Rs 200 crore gross mark already, in just two days of release worldwide.

Jawan gets a strong hold on second day at the India Box Office.



Sold a whopping 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣6⃣3⃣1⃣ tickets from tracked shows alone.



||#ShahRukhKhan|#Jawan||



Hindi

Shows - 13,480

Gross - ₹ 45.21 cr



Tamil

Shows - 937

Gross - ₹ 3.39 cr



Telugu

Shows - 745

Gross - ₹ 1.72 cr… pic.twitter.com/pdeH8v2Qvy — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 9, 2023

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala seconded this view. Box Office India, on the other hand, reported that the film has grossed Rs 230 crore globally, and will finish its opening weekend with around Rs 500 crore worldwide.

