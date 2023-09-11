Jawan global box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 cr-mark

Jawan has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore-mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

The film, starring Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has set the global box-office on fire, by amassing a staggering Rs 520 crore.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that 'Jawan' earned Rs 520.79 crore (gross) at the worldwide box-office on its opening weekend. "Rewriting history at the box-office," said the image caption.

Watch #Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/iNiGaUFbvj — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 11, 2023

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer collected a total of Rs 125.05 crore on its first day, Rs 109.24 crore on its second day, Rs 140.17 crore on its third day, and Rs 156.80 crore on its fourth day at the global box office.

With this, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year. Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release Pathaan made a total of Rs 1,055 crore during its lifetime at the global box office. He's also tipped to be the first person in Indian cinema to achieve the rare feat of being involved with two movies that earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office in the same year.

Jawan is also the number one movie in international markets outside North America such as New Zealand and number two in markets such as Australia for the September 7-10 weekend. The Shah Rukh Khan movie is the second biggest grosser at the worldwide box office for the weekend.

Jawan's Hindi version minted a whopping Rs 65.50 crore on its opening day at the box office while its dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 5 crore each on the first day of release.

At the worldwide box office, the high-octane action thriller collected Rs 129.6 crore on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema globally, according to the makers.

Directed by Atlee, the high-octane action-thriller focuses on the journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and stars Nayanthara as a cop who is tasked to take down Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

“Jawan”, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

