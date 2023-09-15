'Jawan' global box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer inching towards Rs 700 cr-mark

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The Atlee directorial, also featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, is proving to be an unstoppable force at the box office -- not just in India but also globally.

While the film is already inching closer to the Rs 400 crore-mark in India, it is expected to breach the Rs 700 crore-mark at the worldwide box office very soon.

The film, which released on September 7, has earned Rs 684.71 crore at the worldwide box office after eight days, as per trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan. It earned about Rs 125 crore worldwide on day 1, Rs 109 crore on day 2, Rs 140 crore on day 3, about Rs 157 crore on day 4, Rs 52.39 crore on day 5, Rs 38.21 crore on day 6, Rs 34.06 crore on day 7, and about Rs 28.79 crore on day 8.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The high-octane action thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

Back in India, the film has earned Rs 386.28 crore so far. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, Rs 26 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 23.20 crore on its first Wednesday. The film earned about Rs 18 crore on its second Thursday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

On Thursday, Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated team Jawan for its massive success.

"Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN. @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you," he said.

He also praised Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and finally Atlee for creating history at the Indian box office.

