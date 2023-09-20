'Jawan' worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 1,000-cr mark

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Jawan is inching closer to the Rs 1,000-crore mark globally. The makers on Tuesday announced that the film has already earned Rs 883.68 crore at the worldwide box office.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Jawan’s explosive rule at the box office continues! Book your tickets now. Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is a high-octane action thriller that outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". The movie addresses social and political issues through its protagonist.

In the film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen in the dual role of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles.

On September 19, Jawan crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in India. The film earned Rs 14.2 crore on its second Tuesday and with it, the total collection now stands at Rs 508.08 crore in India.

Atlee on directing SRK in 'Jawan'

Meanwhile, the film's director Atlee, recently opened up about directing superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"I'm a fan of cinema and I'm a fan of Shah Rukh sir, Vijay sir. Whoever I've worked with, I first become their fan because if you want to get it right, you have to become a fan," he said, as per news agency PTI.

"As a fan, you will know which film is working and which is not working purely by heart... At the same time, if the actors are fans of a director's work or a cameraman's work and an editor's work, they also come up and say, 'Boss, I think you are not on the right track'," Atlee told the news agency.

