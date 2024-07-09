'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 12: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's film to cross Rs 550 crore in India soon

Kalki 2898 AD, the epic dystopian sci-fi actioner featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles, hit the jackpot at the box office despite Monday blues. At the India box office, the film is on course to cross the Rs 550 crore mark soon.

Prabhas' latest film made a total of Rs 414.85 crore in its first week at the box office and went on to make Rs 16.7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 34.15 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 44.35 crore on its second Sunday, and is estimated to have made around Rs 11.35 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's India box office collection reached around Rs 521.4 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, Kalki 2898 AD crossed the Rs 900 crore milestone within 11 days of its release and is likely to cross the psychological Rs 1,000 crore mark soon. As per media reports, the film made around Rs 945 crore. With this, Kalki 2898 AD has outdone the likes of Secret Superstar (Rs 912.75 crore) and Animal (Rs 915 crore).

During a recent interview with Zoom, Kalki 2898 AD director-writer Nag Ashwin said that he was inspired by two Hollywood films during the making of the film.

“We grew up watching Marvel films. I would say for Prabhas's character, Guardians of the Galaxy was more of an influence than Iron Man. Definitely, Star Wars is a huge influence. I love Star Wars, so that is subconsciously a part of my aesthetic,” Ashwin said.

When talking about Kamal Haasan's character Supreme Yaskin, Ashwin said they took inspiration from Oscar Wilde's 1890 philosophical novel The Picture of Dorian Gray and not from Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort.

Kalki 2898 AD released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Besides Prabhas and Deepika, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in key roles.