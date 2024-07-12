Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 15: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer surpasses SRK's Pathaan, rakes in 543.45 crore

Director Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in terms of domestic collections. At the end of Day 15 of its release, the film collected Rs 543.45 crore higher than Pathaan’s lifetime domestic collection of Pathaan, which stood at Rs 543.05 crore.

In the 14 days since its release, Kalki 2898 AD made a total of around Rs 536.75 crore at the Indian box office. Gadar 2, on the other hand, raked in a total of Rs 525.7 crore at the domestic ticket counters.

Kalki 2898 AD has been recognised as the biggest hit of 2024, outperforming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, which made nearly Rs 200 crore. On July 10, Kalki crossed the worldwide collection of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, although it is yet to surpass its domestic total.

The Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led starrer earned an estimated Rs 6.7 crore in net collections (India) on July 11 taking the total domestic box office collection to Rs 543.45 crore (net). Of the total collection on Day 15, the movie earned an estimated amount of Rs 1.65 crore, Rs 0.6 crore, Rs 4 crore, Rs 0.1 crore, Rs 0.35 crore, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Karnataka, Malayalam, respectively.

According to Sacnlik, the movie’s worldwide collection stood at Rs 870 crore. The movie has collected Rs 232 crore overseas in last 15 days.

Kalki 2898 AD’s domestic collection for 15 days in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam stands at Rs 253.85 crore, Rs 32.2 crore, Rs 232.9 crore, Rs 4.5 crore, and Rs 20 crore, respectively.

Mahesh Babu, who recently watched Kalki 2898 AD said it ‘blew his mind’ in a post on X (formally Twitter). “#Kalki2898AD… blew my mind away. Just wow!! @nagashwin7, hats off to your futuristic vision. Every frame is a piece of art,” he wrote, adding, “@SrBachchan sir your towering screen presence is unmatched!! @ikamalhaasan sir every character you portray is uniquely yours! #Prabhas you have carried yet another magnum opus with ease. @deepikapadukone…amazing as always. Congratulations to @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on the phenomenal success.”

The epic sci-fi film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee and Kamal Haasan in the prominent roles.

As per the recent updates, the Kalki 2898 AD will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Netflix, News18 reported. The film will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, with English subtitles. On Netflix, on the other hand, the Hindi version of the film will be streamed along with English subtitles.

The film is now expected to be available on OTT platforms in the second week of September. The makers have not announced the release date yet, the report added.