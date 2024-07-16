'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection day 20: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 575 cr in India as 'Indian 2', 'Sarfira' fail to impress

Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-led epic sci-fi actioner, crossed the Rs 575 crore mark at the Indian box office as of its third Monday. The film made a total of 414.85 crore its first week and Rs 128.5 crore in its second week at the domestic box office.

Related Articles

The film further went onto make Rs 6 crore on its third Friday, Rs 14.35 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 16.45 crore on its third Sunday, and Rs 4.3 crore on its third Monday, taking the film's total box office collection to around Rs 584.32 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Indian 2, Sarfira fail to impress

Despite being in its third week, Kalki 2898 AD made these astronomical numbers at the ticket counters as Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar-led Sarfira failed to impress the audience. Indian 2 made less than Rs 4 crore on its day 4 at the box office, taking its total India collections to Rs 62.3 crore.

Sarfira, on the other hand, is Akshay Kumar's ninth box office disaster. The film did not fare well at the box office as it made under Rs 2 crore on its day 4, taking the total earnings to a measly Rs 13.40 crore. Recently, Akshay Kumar has had a dry run at the ticket counters by and large.

After Sooryavanshi, Kumar has really struggled to deliver a hit at the box office as films like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all tanked at the box office. OMG 2, in which Kumar featured in a supporting role, was a hit but the main character was played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Kalki 2898 AD story, cast

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is set in a dystopian future after Mahabharata. The film focuses on Bhairava, a bounty hunter who harbours ambitions to make it big inside the Complex. The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.