Kanguva box office collection day 2: Negative WOM comes into effect! Suriya's film sees massive fall on Friday

Suriya's pan-India outing Kanguva saw a massive fall in its India box office collections on its second Friday. After the film raked in decent opening numbers, the negative word of mouth surrounding Suriya's film came into effect.

Kanguva made Rs 24 crore on its opening day and went onto make only around Rs 9 crore on its first Friday. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 33 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film not only failed to impress moviegoers in India but also globally as it made a total of Rs 40 crore worldwide.

Kanguva opened to mostly negative reviews on Thursday, with some moviegoers saying that the script and the screenplay was not solid enough to keep them engaged.

Others also complained about the extremely high decibels of the film in dialogues and background scores. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty shared a review criticising the film for its extremely loud pitch.

The sound designer wrote on Instagram: "It is disheartening to see a review about sound in our popular films like this. Our craft and artistry caught up in the loudness war… who is to blame?! The sound guy?! or the innumerable fixes comes at the last moment to satiate all insecurities. High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with head ache!"

Besides this, some cinephiles were also not pleased with the less screen space given to Bobby Deol's character. The only saving grace of this film, according to the viewers, is Suriya's performance as Kanguva and Francis Theodore.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a Tamil fantasy action film which spans across two timelines -- 1070 and 2024.

Made at a budget of around Rs 350 crore, the film focuses on a tribal prince's struggle to save his people around a millennium ago mysteriously linked to a bounty hunter's dangerous mission in 2024. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.2/10.

Besides Suriya, Kanguva features Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Disha Patani, Mansoor Ali Khan, Shaji Chen, Bose Venkat, and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles. The film also has a dual cameo role from Karthi, who features as Rathaangasan and Commander Ryan.

Kanguva released in theatres worldwide in standard, 3D and IMAX formats on November 14.