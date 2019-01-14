KGF Box Office Collection Day 24: Yash's film continues to shine despite competition from Uri, Simmba

Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, the costliest Kannada movie, is still busy breaking box office records despite facing competition from new releases. KGF had first tackled Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, then Ranveer Singh's Simmba and now, it's challenging Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike.

KGF's Hindi version is the first Kannada movie to do well in the Hindi belt. Yash's film's Hindi version has earned Rs 21.45 crore in its first week, Rs 11.50 crore in the second week and Rs 7.44 crore in the third week at the domestic box office. KGF has also managed to earn Rs 1.61 crore in its fourth Weekend, therefore taking its overall Hindi version collections to Rs 42 crore.

#KGF biz at a glance... Week 1: 21.45 cr Week 2: 11.50 cr Week 3: 7.44 cr Weekend 4: 1.61 cr Total: 42 cr India biz. HINDI version. HIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

#KGF continues to withstand competition posed by new releases... First #Zero. Then #Simmba. Now #UriTheSurgicalStrike... Emerges a HIT... [Week 4] Fri 38 lakhs, Sat 55 lakhs, Sun 68 lakhs. Total: 42 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Yash's movie has become the fourth highest grosser of South Indian film industry, and is behind Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Prabhas's Baahubali series. Yash's film has also become the first Kannada movie to get a commercial release in Pakistan. KGF is the first Kannada movie to make Rs 200 crore worldwide and to make Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone. Apart from its original Kannada version, KGF: Chapter 1 has also been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Prashanth Neel's movie was made on a budget of nearly Rs 80 crore. Both audience and critics have praised KGF for its raw content. KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, is the first part of the duology and narrates the life story of gangster Rocky's rise from rags to riches. Apart from Yash, KGF's also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, and Vasishta Simha in key roles.

