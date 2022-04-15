KGF Chapter 2 Hindi smashes all opening day records; mints Rs 53.95 crore

Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has smashed all records at the box office on its opening day. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie has had the biggest opening for any film at the domestic box office.

KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. This film, directed by Prashanth Neel, got a multilingual release with dubbed version available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

KGF Chapter 2 Day 1 gross collections

KGF Chapter 2 is doing exceptionally well across the country. According to box office analyst Taran Adarsh, the Hindi version of the movie has recorded the biggest Day 1 ever at the domestic box office. The film minted Rs 53.95 crore on Day 1. It has surpassed Day 1 gross collections of Hritik-Tiger starrer 'War' (Rs 51.60 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan, (Rs 50.75 crore).

'KGF2' CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]," tweeted Adarsh.

Apart from Hindi, KGF's sequel has smashed all previous Day 1 box office records. All versions of the KGF Chapter 2 together collected Rs 134.5 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day. The makers of the film have shared a special poster to mark this achievement. "Box Office Monster" reads the new poster of KGF Chapter 2.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 has also surpassed the lifetime business of KGF Chapter 1 which had grossed Rs 44.09 crore at the box office." Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3," wrote Adarsh in a tweet

About KGF Chapter 2

This is a period action film and is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. Besides Yash, KGF-Chapter 2 stars actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srindhi Shetty in lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in significant roles.

