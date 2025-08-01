'Kingdom' box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's latest film beats Liger worldwide, nears ₹40 crore

Kingdom, the spy action drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, made a notable debut at the box office. The film grossed a total of ₹39 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day, as per its makers.

The film opened to largely positive reviews by critics and moviegoers alike. Some moviegoers even called the film Vijay Deverakonda's 'redemption' after a series of duds at the box office.

Sharing the development on X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote: "The King of Openings is back and how. With a Non holiday Thursday release - @TheDeverakonda has created wonders."

With this, Kingdom has beaten Liger in terms of global box office collections. On its first day, the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer sports drama raked in ₹33 crore.

At the domestic box office, Kingdom collected around ₹15.50 Cr across languages on its first day and is likely to see further growth on its first weekend. However, the film failed to cross the first-day collections of Liger.

Despite being a box office disaster, Liger raked in ₹15.95 crore on its first day at the Indian box office. Kingdom, however, managed to cross the first day box office numbers of Deverakonda's later releases in Telugu — Kushi and The Family Star.

Kushi raked in ₹15.25 crore, whereas The Family Star grossed ₹5.75 crore on its first day.

The film also saw a solid occupancy across its shows all over India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

In its Telugu shows, Kingdom achieved an occupancy rate of 57.87%, reflecting considerable interest from Telugu audiences. Tamil shows recorded a lower 19.07% occupancy rate, suggesting varying reception across regions.

However, key areas demonstrated significant attendance. In Hyderabad, Telugu screenings reported 71.50% occupancy, indicating the film's popularity there.

Other cities like Vijayawada also saw strong numbers. Chennai, not predominantly Telugu-speaking, still showed a notable 41.00% occupancy, suggesting broader appeal.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas. Directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film focuses on an undercover police constable sent on a covert mission to Sri Lanka to dismantle a powerful syndicate, only to make a shocking discovery.

It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satya Dev, Ayyappa P Sharma, Manish Chaudhari, and Baburaj in important roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 31, a day ahead of Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2.