'Laal Singh Chaddha' box office: Aamir Khan’s film fails to rake in Rs 50 cr on opening weekend 

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has failed to make any impact at the box office in its opening weekend. The film has raked in a total of Rs 37.96 crore in its opening weekend. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 11.70 crore on Thursday, Rs 7.26 crore on Friday, Rs 9 crore on Saturday and Rs 10 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Laal Singh Chaddha makes no breakthrough on Day 4 [Sunday] either…. Day-wise trending remains lacklustre…. Hasn’t benefitted despite the holidays… Thursday 11.70 crore, Friday 7.26 crore, Saturday 9 crore, Sunday 10 crore. Total: Rs 37.96 crore. India business.”

He further said both Laal Singh Chaddha and the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan have failed to topple the opening day record of Kartik Aaryan-starrer comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which released on a non-holiday. He said both the films haven’t been able to surpass the opening weekend business of the Kartik Aaryan film.

He also told India Today, “The collections were not at all good. Aamir Khan has come back to films after four years, so we definitely expected a bigger number. The kind of work Aamir has done in the past is amazing- be it 3 Idiots, Ghajini or PK, among others. He has always delivered huge numbers. In that respect, Laal Singh Chaddha has no value. It was his worst performance.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump was originally written by Eric Roth and has been adapted into Hindi by Atul Kulkarni. The film shows Aamir Khan across different age groups.

Besides Khan, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in significant roles. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Kamini Kaushal in cameo roles.

