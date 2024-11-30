'Maharaja' box office collection day 1 in China: Vijay Sethupathi's thriller at no. 5 with its roaring debut

Vijay Sethupathi’s action-packed thriller Maharaja has achieved a remarkable debut at the China box office, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema in the region. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the Tamil suspense film grossed over Rs 10 crores (approximately $1.18 million) on its opening day, including earnings from previews, establishing itself as one of the best-performing Indian films in China since the pandemic, according to Sacnilk.

Maharaja premiered in China on November 29, with early screenings generating around Rs 5.4 crores ($635K or ¥4.6 million). The film's first full day of release added Rs 4.65 crores ($550K), according to ENT Group, a local box office tracker. The film also recorded 100,000 admissions on its debut day, with total footfalls reaching approximately 220,000 so far.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Maharaja debuted in fifth place in China’s daily box office rankings, screened across 32,621 shows, reflecting strong audience demand.

#Maharaja debuts at No.5 in China 🇨🇳 on Day 1.. It grossed $540K



No. Of shows - 32,621



With preview, the total gross is $1.18 Million [₹ 10 Crs]



Strong weekend ahead.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2024

Notably, Maharaja is the first Indian film to be released in China following the recent diplomatic normalisation between the two countries, which aims to resolve border tensions in Eastern Ladakh and facilitate cultural exchanges.

Its high ratings on local platforms further support the film's entry into the Chinese market. State-run Global Times noted that Maharaja boasts an impressive 8.7/10 rating on Douban, one of China’s leading movie review websites, making it one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years.

Despite facing competition from major releases like Hollywood’s *Gladiator II* and the local drama *Her Story*, *Maharaja* has managed to carve out its own space, thanks to its gripping storyline and strong performances from a stellar cast, including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natty Natraj.

Originally released in India on June 14, *Maharaja* was a massive success domestically. With its Chinese earnings now included, the film has grossed a total of ₹116 crores worldwide. Industry experts are optimistic about a strong weekend ahead, with solid advance bookings suggesting continued success. Indian films, particularly those with universal themes, have historically resonated well with Chinese audiences, paving the way for future cinematic collaborations.

