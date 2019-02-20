Manikarnika Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut film enters Rs 100-crore-club

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has performed rather well at the box office. The war-drama film, which is also Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, has finally made its way into the Bollywood's coveted Rs 100-crore-club in week 4. The movie has managed to mint over Rs 100.05 crore at the ticket window so far.

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel mentioned in her tweet that Manikarnika was made on a budget of Rs 79 crore. Print and marketing of the film cost Rs 22 crore. However, Ranaut's Manikarnika has already earned Rs 40 crore, Rs 20 crore and Rs 61 crore from sale of its digital, satellite and distribution rights respectively. Additionally, the movie also raked in over Rs 152 crore in the form of its worldwide box office collection.

Manikarnika investments and returns Budget- 79cr Print+Marketing- 22cr Digital rights sold- 40cr Satellite rights sold- 20cr Distribution rights- 61cr India business - 100.05cr still counting Worldwide - 152cr and still counting... @KairosKontent - Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 18, 2019

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika is her third entry into Rs 100-crore-club, following Anand Rai's Tanu Weds Manu Returns, released in May 2015 and Rakesh Roshan's Krrish 3, which was released in November 2013. However, this is her first movie in which she is not just protagonist, but the director as well.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key appearances.

