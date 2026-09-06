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'Mirzapur: the movie' Box Office collection Day 2: Collects ₹79.55 cr in 2 days; eyes ₹100 cr with strong weekend

'Mirzapur: the movie' Box Office collection Day 2: Collects ₹79.55 cr in 2 days; eyes ₹100 cr with strong weekend

As day 2 collection of ₹32.00 Cr represents a 24.3% growth from yesterday's net collection of ₹25.75 Cr. The data also highlights that the film has officially crossed the ₹50 crore net mark in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 11:15 AM IST
'Mirzapur: the movie' Box Office collection Day 2: Collects ₹79.55 cr in 2 days; eyes ₹100 cr with strong weekend'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 2

Pankaj Tripathi-led and Ravi Kishan-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie has posted one of the strongest openings for a non-star-led Hindi film in 2026, with industry tracker Sacnilk reporting a two-day India net collection of around ₹57.75 crore. As day 2 collection of ₹32.00 crore represents a 24.3% growth from yesterday's net collection of ₹25.75 crore.

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Day 1: Record-breaking opener for Excel

On its opening day (September 4), the crime thriller netted ₹25.75 crore in India from 11,135 shows, according to Sacnilk’s final Day 1 data. That figure made it the biggest Day 1 opener in Excel Entertainment’s 25-year history, surpassing previous high-grossers like Gold, Raees and Gully Boy.

ALSO READ: 'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer becomes 4th highest opener of 2026, eyes strong weekend

Sacnilk’s Day 1 breakdown puts India gross at ₹30.90 crore and worldwide gross at ₹35.15 crore, including ₹4.25 crore from overseas markets.

Day 2 surge pushes total past ₹57 crore net

The film saw a sharp jump on September 5, with Sacnilk reporting a Day 2 India net collection of ₹32 crore from 11,256 shows. This took the cumulative India net to ₹57.75 crore and India gross to ₹69.30 crore within 48 hours.

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Overseas, Mirzapur added about ₹6 crore on Day 2, lifting its overseas gross to ₹10.25 crore and worldwide gross to ₹79.55 crore, as per Sacnilk’s live tracker. The data also highlights that the film has officially crossed the ₹50 crore net mark in India.

DO CHECKOUT : "Hum Amar Hain": Mirzapur brings back Munna Bhaiya for its big screen debut

Among 2026’s top Hindi openers

With a Day 1 net of ₹25.75 crore and a strong Day 2 hold, Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as one of the year’s biggest Hindi openers, driven by high occupancy in multiplexes and strong turnout in key Hindi belts. Sacnilk’s running totals place it firmly among 2026’s top-performing Bollywood releases in terms of opening momentum.

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  • Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge – ₹99.10 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)
  • Toxic (Hindi version) – ₹55 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)
  • Border 2 – ₹30 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)
  • Bhooth Bangla – ₹12.25–25.65 crore 
  • O Romeo – ₹8.50 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)
  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – ₹7.50 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)
  • Cocktail 2 – ₹13.50 crore (Hindi Day 1 net)

The film is currently competing with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups and Hanuman Ansh, which has been gaining momentum at the box office.

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 11:15 AM IST
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