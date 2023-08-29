‘OMG 2’ box office collection day 19: Akshay Kumar’s film inches closer to Rs 140 crore  

‘OMG 2’ earnings: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer satirical comedy-drama OMG 2 has managed to hold its ground at the Indian box office. Akshay Kumar’s latest outing made a total of Rs 85.05 crore in its first week and Rs 41.37 crore in its second week at the India box office. OMG 2 made Rs 2 crore on its third Friday, Rs 3.50 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 4 crore on its third Sunday, around Rs 1.11 crore on its third Monday, and will likely earn around Rs 1.45 crore on its third Tuesday.

The film’s collections are estimated to reach Rs 138.48 crore as on Tuesday. The film had an overall occupancy of 16.94 per cent on August 28. Key contributors to the film’s business were Chennai (42.50 per cent), Pune (26.25 per cent), Jaipur (20.75 per cent), Bengaluru (19.25 per cent), Hyderabad (19.25 per cent), Chandigarh (17.25 per cent), Mumbai (17 per cent), and National Capital Region or NCR (16.75 per cent), according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG: Oh My God! . OMG 2 is centered on Kanti Sharan Mudgal, an unhappy civilian who seeks legal intervention to make comprehensive education mandatory in schools after suffering a personal tragedy.

OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pawan Malhotra, Ramayan fame Arun Govil, and Govind Namdeo in significant roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 and an audience score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, OMG: Oh My God! focuses on a shopkeeper who takes God to the court when his shop is destroyed due to an earthquake. OMG featured Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Govind Namdeo and late Om Puri in pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 and an audience score of 74 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

OMG 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-led Gadar 2.

