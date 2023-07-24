Oppenheimer Day 3 box office collection: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt's film inches closer to Rs 50 crore in India 

Oppenheimer Day 3 earnings: Christopher Nolan-directed biographical drama Oppenheimer is going strength to strength at the Indian box office. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark within the first three days of its release. Oppenheimer collected Rs 14.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 17.25 crore on its first Saturday and around Rs 17.25 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates.

With this, the film is estimated to have raked in around Rs 49 crore in India during its first weekend, as per trade portal Sacnilk. The film had an overall occupancy of 56.66 per cent in English shows and 26.46 per cent in Hindi shows on Sunday.

Oppenheimer has had quite the run at the global box office as well. The biographical drama made nearly $80.5 million in North America and $93.7 million in other international markets, as per film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. The film’s total worldwide box office collections have hit $174.2 million as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan recommended watching Oppenheimer in IMAX. The film was shot entirely on Imax 65 mm and Panavision 65 mm film. This is unusual as Imax cameras are usually used for big action shots whereas more convenient cameras are used for other shots. Only 19 theatres in the US and 30 globally are showing the film in this format at present.

Imax refers to a standard for high-resolution cameras, film formats, projectors and cinemas. Imax movie screens are known for tall aspect ratios usually 1.43:1 or 1.90:1. These screens also have a steep stadium seating in the theatre, leading to better audio experience.

Oppenheimer focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Oppenheimer was pivotal in developing the first nuclear weapons as part of the Manhattan Project. Manhattan Project was a research and development undertaking led by the US with support from the UK and Canada during World War II aimed at producing the first nuclear weapons.

Backed by Universal Pictures, the film stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh and Gary Oldman in significant roles. The film clashed at the theatres worldwide with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fantasy comedy Barbie on July 21.

