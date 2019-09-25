Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection Day 5: Karan Deol's film overtakes Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office collection: Karan Deol and Sahar Bambba's film's earnings have shown little sign of improvement since its release five days ago. The romantic-drama, directed by Sunny Deol, had raked in Rs 5.25 crore till Monday (Day 4). Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is estimated to have earned Rs 65 lakh on Tuesday taking the total collection to Rs 6.72 crore in five days.

Along with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's film Prassthanam were released last Friday. The box office performance of these three films is not very encouraging . Prassthanam, which is a Telugu remake with the same name is a political drama directed by Deva Katta. Prassthanam 's box office collection is almost half of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film has collected merely Rs 2.45 crore till now. Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel with the same name, has also earned approximately Rs 2.45 crore. The Zoya Factor is directed by Abhishek Sharma and narrated by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amid the dismal performances by these three films, Chhicchore and Dream Girl have ruled the box office. Both the films, which were released on September 6 and 13 respectively, have collectively earned more than Rs 200 crore in the domestic box office market. With Chhichhore and Dream Girl, both Sushant Singh Rajput and Ayushmann Khurrana have made their second century at the box office. Chhichhore has earned Rs 125.23 crore and Dream Girl has made Rs 104.70 crore so far.

Also read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Prassthanam Box Office Collection Day 4: Karan Deol, Sanjay Dutt films show no growth

Also read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film fares better than The Zoya Factor, Prassthanam