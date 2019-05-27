PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection Day 3: PM Modi's biopic crosses Rs 11 crore

Vivek Oberoi starrer film PM Narenda Modi has started to pick up at the box office. The biopic based on PM Modi's life earned Rs 5.68 crore on Sunday. The overall earning of the film is now Rs 11.76 crore.

#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: 11.76 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019 According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, PM Narendra Modi witnessed an upward trend of 30.56 per cent on Saturday. The biopic collected Rs 2.88 crore on its opening day while its earning stood at Rs 3.76 crore on the second day.

#PMNarendraModi witnessed an upward trend [30.56% growth] on Day 2... Performing better in mass circuits... Metros, which contribute big numbers, arent as strong... Day 3 crucial, needs to gather speed... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr. Total: 6.64 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

PM Narendra Modi is performing well in the mass circuit but it has shown a decline in the metro cities, reported Taran Adarsh.

PM Narendra Modi hit the screens on May 24.

Helmed by national award winning director Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi has received a barrage of criticism from the critics. The film has been called a farcical hagiography. Besides, the film has been in controversy ever since its release was announced and was postponed twice due to elections. Its initial date of release was April 12 - a day after Phase 1 polling of the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Later, the makers of the movie rescheduled its release date to April 5. Consequently, this led to a lot of protests, mainly by the Opposition parties as they believed the release of the film around the polling period could sway voters.

Eventually, on May 2, film producer Sandip Ssingh announced the final release date of PM Narendra Modi, saying, "We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. "

The film features Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife. PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of PM Modi from childhood to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

