Ponniyin Selvan: I box office collection: Chiyaan Vikram’s film crosses Rs 400 cr globally; eyes Rs 500 cr-mark

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS: I) has crossed the Rs 400 crore-mark at the world wide box office and is likely to enter the Rs 500 crore club soon. With this, PS: I has become the third Tamil movie to achieve this feat after Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “2.0 will remain the highest grossing Kollywood (Tamil, Telugu dub and Hindi dub) movie at the WW box office.. PS: I will become the highest grossing Tamil (single language) movie at the WW box office..” The Mani Ratnam-directorial also went onto become the highest-grossing Tamil movie in countries like the US, the UK, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated second part of the Mani Ratnam directed period drama is all likely to arrive in theatres in the summer of 2023, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh also said that the first and the second parts of the film were shot simultaneously in a bid to keep the budget allocated towards both the films in check.

He further wrote, “‘PS1’SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDON. HYPE. ‘PS2’.... The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of PS2… Going forward, the digital and satellite release of PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for PS2.”

Ponniyin Selvan: I or PS: I is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film focuses on the early days of Raja Raja Chola I, the famous Chola emperor, and a coup planned by the Pandyas against the Cholas. This film features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in significant roles.

