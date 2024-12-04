Pushpa 2 set for a global release tomorrow; Check ticket prices, advance booking, box office forecast

Three years after the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, director Sukumar is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and rival SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, respectively. Fans and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another cinematic spectacle.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 boasts impressive technical credentials, including cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, editing by Naveen Nooli, and a score by Devi Sri Prasad.

Release date

The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024, and will be available in various formats, including 3D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE, catering to diverse viewing preferences. The pre-release business has already set impressive benchmarks, following the success of its predecessor, which premiered on December 17, 2021.

Ticket prices

Pushpa 2 is among the most expensive films in Indian cinema, with a runtime of 200.38 minutes and a UA 16+ certification. Ticket prices have seen a significant increase, with rates reaching Rs 1,800 in Delhi, Rs 1,600 in Mumbai and Rs 1,000 in Bengaluru. The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a ticket price hike for the film, prompting Allu Arjun to express his gratitude on social media for what he termed a "progressive decision."

Premiere shows are scheduled for December 4 at 9:30 PM in select theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, priced at Rs 944 (inclusive of GST). Regular ticket prices will be Rs 324.50 for single screens and Rs 413 for multiplexes.

Box Office stats and predictions

As excitement builds, advance bookings for Pushpa 2 have already exceeded Rs 40 crore domestically, with over 1 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, breaking previous records held by films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2. Industry analysts predict that Pushpa 2 could challenge the opening-day collection record set by RRR, which currently stands at a worldwide gross of Rs 223 crore.

With projections suggesting that Pushpa 2 could become the first Indian film to achieve a Rs 300 crore worldwide gross on its opening day, the film is poised for a historic release, further solidifying its place in Indian cinema.