Is Allu Arjun the hero box office needs? This brokerage sees Pushpa 2 crossing ₹1,000 crore mark

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to shatter box office records as industry estimates peg its global gross collections at ₹1,000 crore, with the Hindi version alone expected to contribute ₹500 crore.



Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise is riding a wave of unprecedented demand ahead of its December 5 release.

According to Elara Capital, the film’s immense popularity could drive theatre occupancy to over 40% in December, significantly boosting footfall. Amit Sharma, Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment, predicts, “Pushpa 2 could be the highest-grossing movie in the country across all languages. The Hindi version alone is expected to generate ₹60-65 crore on its opening day.”

Trade analysts anticipate a staggering ₹200 crore collection in its first weekend, fueled by massive advance bookings and high ticket prices, especially in Telugu-speaking states. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Inox, described the release as a “cinematic extravaganza” expected to set the tone for a historic season.

In southern markets like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ticket prices have surged by 25-30%, reflecting the intense demand. Elara Capital believes Pushpa 2 could surpass the milestones set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (₹1,200 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (₹1,000 crore) in India’s gross box office history.

The film’s recall value from its predecessor, which grossed ₹400 crore domestically, is driving excitement. Ashish Pandey, head of programming at MovieMax Cinemas, estimates Pushpa 2 could gross ₹600-800 crore in Hindi markets and an additional ₹400-600 crore from regional versions. “We’re looking at a potential ₹1,000-1,400 crore range for this movie,” Pandey added.

The film's the impact extends beyond cinemas. PVR Inox shares rose 1.5% to ₹1,598 following a global brokerage report that anticipates significant revenue growth for exhibitors. UBS predicts Pushpa 2 could generate ₹150 crore in pre-sales before release, further driving the recovery of India’s theatrical industry.