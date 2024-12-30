'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 25: Allu Arjun's film tops ₹1,700 crore mark globally; joins Dangal, Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, the commercial actioner starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, has maintained its stride at the box office ever since its release. The film cruised past the ₹1,700 crore milestone at the worldwide box office on Sunday.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹282.91 crore on its opening day and ₹781.33 crore on its first weekend at the worldwide box office. The film's total worldwide collections stood at ₹1,032 crore in its first week, ₹1,479.06 crore in its second week, and ₹1,664.38 crore in its third week.

The film further went onto make ₹11.07 crore on its day 23, ₹15.33 crore on its day 24, and ₹18.95 crore on its day 25. Pushpa 2's total worldwide box office collections stack up to ₹1,709.63 crore. With this, the film joined the likes of Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Back home, the film saw a growth of around 28 per cent in its daily collections at the domestic box office.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third week. The film went onto collect ₹8.75 crore on its fourth Friday, ₹12.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, and around ₹16 crore on its fourth Sunday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stacked up at ₹1,157.35 crore. Of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi version made ₹753.9 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹324.99 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made ₹56.75 crore, ₹14.11 crore, and ₹7.6 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2: The Rule's Hindi shows had an overall 34.58 per cent occupancy whereas its Telugu shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 29.11 per cent on December 29, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office run, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X: "Despite multiple new releases [Mufasa, Vanvaas and Baby John], Pushpa 2 remains unaffected and unshakable, showcasing its remarkable staying power."

Mufasa: The Lion King has made ₹101.85 crore whereas Vanvaas could net only ₹4.68 crore during its 10-day long run at the domestic box office. Baby John, on the other hand, made merely ₹28.65 crore within its 5 days at the India box office.

Not only these three movies, Mohanlal's Barroz also struggled to stay afloat after release on Christmas. Unni Mukundan's Marco, on the other hand, is performing well at the box office.

While Barroz made ₹8.38 crore within 5 days at the India box office, Marco raked in ₹35.8 crore in its first 10 days.

Directed by Sukumar, the film focuses on Pushpa Raj, a mafia who is struggling to sustain his sandalwood business amid tightening police curbs and continuing rivalry with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Dhananjaya, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in significant roles.