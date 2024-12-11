'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office collection day 6: Allu Arjun's film romps Jawan, Stree 2 with panache. ₹800 crore in India next?

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is all the rage at the box office right now. Ever since its theatrical release, the film has been a hit among Allu Arjun fans and moviegoers alike.

Pushpa 2 raked in ₹10.65 from its preview shows, ₹164.25 crore on its day 1, ₹93.8 crore on its day 2, ₹119.25 crore on its day 3, ₹141.05 crore on its day 4, ₹64.45 crore on its day 5, and around ₹52.50 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacks up at ₹645.95 crore.

Out of this, Pushpa 2's Hindi shows made a total of ₹370.1 crore whereas its Telugu shows made ₹222.6 crore. The film's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada shows made ₹37.10 crore, ₹11.7 crore and ₹4.45 crore, respectively.

The film had an overall theatrical occupancy of 34.79 per cent across its Telugu shows and 38.76 per cent across its Hindi shows, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Despite a fall of more than 54 per cent in its Monday collections, the film has managed to surpass the lifetime India box office numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2.

Jawan, a 2023 blockbuster commercial actioner featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, raked in ₹640.25 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office. Stree 2, on the other hand, raked in ₹597.99 crore during its 13-week-long run at the domestic box office.

With this, the film has now firmly set its sights on the ₹800 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Moreover, the film's Hindi version is all set to cross the ₹400 crore milestone in its opening week at the box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 focuses on a sandalwood mafia who struggles to sustain his business amid his continuing rivalry with a senior police officer.

The film has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10 and an audience score of 78 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Besides Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rajsekhar Aningi in significant roles.