Pushpa box office collection: Allu Arjun movie set to cross Rs 200 cr this weekend globally 

Allu Arjun-starrer action flick Pushpa: The Rise is all set to cross Rs 200 crore at the global box office this weekend. Allu Arjun's Pushpa has reached Rs 179.14 crore as of Monday, as per analysts. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also said that the film “shatters the myth that extensive+expensive *pre-release* promotions is responsible for attracting audiences to cinemas.”

Meanwhile, the Allu Arjun film has raked in Rs 32.95 crore at the domestic box office. Multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 10.96 crore); INOX (Rs 7.06 crore); Cinepolis (Rs 4.49 crore); and Carnival (Rs 2.05 crore) have contributed a lion’s share to the film’s domestic collections. Key players as per the territory are Mumbai (Rs 10.41 crore); Delhi-UP (Rs 3.83 crore); CP (Rs 3.51 crore); Bihar and Jharkhand (Rs 1.48 crore); Nizam-AP (Rs 1.36 crore); West Bengal (Rs 1.34 crore); Rajasthan (Rs 1.23 crore); East Punjab (Rs 1.22 crore) and Odisha (Rs 1.19 crore).

Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part film series and it focuses on the issue of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Rayalaseema region. The film, bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movies and Muttamsetty Media, is directed by Sukumar. Pushpa has been released in multiple languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Pushpa: The Rise also marks Faasil’s Telugu debut. Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Anusuya Bharadwaj, Prakash Raj and Harish Uthaman Dhananjay have also essayed important roles.

