‘RRR’ box office collection day 4: Rajamouli film inches closer to Rs 100 cr

SS Rajamouli’s latest RRR has taken the box office by storm as the film is inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore-mark at the domestic box office. The Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer magnum opus has raked in Rs 17 crore on Monday, Rs 31.50 crore on Sunday, Rs 24 crore on Saturday and Rs 19 crore on Friday.

RRR’s total earnings have reached Rs 91.50 crore as on Monday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh tweeted, “RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Monday… BIGGEST day 4 [post pandemic]… FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits… Will cross Rs 100 crore today [Tuesday: Day 5]… Friday Rs 19 crore, Saturday Rs 24 crore, Sunday Rs 31.50 crore, Monday Rs 17 crore. Total: Rs 91.50 crore.”

He also said that the film’s business on day 4 breached the records of the recently-released The Kashmir Files (Rs 15.05 crore); Sooryaavanshi (Rs 14.51 crore); Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 8.19 crore) and *# (Rs 7.29 crore).

About RRR

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer captures the formative years of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and their contributions to India’s freedom struggle. The film is set in the 1920s and is touted to be one of the most expensive films made in India with over Rs 450 crore budget.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthikirani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in significant roles.

