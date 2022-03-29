‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Film rakes in Rs 231.28 cr on Monday  

Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files is maintaining its stride at the box office amid the RRR craze. The Anupam Kher-starrer raked in Rs 3.10 crore on Monday, Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.50 crore on Friday. The film’s total collection stands at Rs 231.28 crore as on Monday.

While film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film maintained a strong grip on Monday, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called it an “all time blockbuster.” Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Monday… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.50 crore, Saturday Rs 7.60 crore, Sunday Rs 8.75 crore, Monday Rs 3.10 crore. Total: Rs 231.28 crore. India business.”

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher, also known for films like Daddy, Khosla ka Ghosla and The Accidental Prime Minister, shared a fan-made T-shirt of his character Pushkarnath on Twitter. Kher tweeted, “A character from my films could get printed on T-shirt someday, it was quite possible. But I only say… what do I say? Tell me by writing in comments. Jai Bholenath. Jai Pushkarnath.”

एक दिन मेरी किसी फ़िल्म का character टी-शर्ट पर छापा जायेगा, ये मुमकिन तो था।पर वाक़ई ऐसा होगा ये नहीं सोचा था! पर मैं ही तो कहता हूँ…… क्या कहता हूँ?🤓 कॉमेंट्स में लिख कर बताइये! जय भोलेनाथ।जय पुष्करनाथ।🙏🙏 #TheKashmiriFiles pic.twitter.com/IE8J78ZNBr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 28, 2022

About The Kashmir Files

The latest Vivek Agnihotri-directorial charts the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit community, which eventually led to their exodus in 1990.

The film has backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbli, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.

