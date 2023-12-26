'Salaar' box office collection day 4: Prabhas' film crosses Rs 250 crore in India on Christmas footfall

'Salaar' box office day 4: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran-led Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire has set the box office on fire given the footfalls on Christmas. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 250 crore milestone at the domestic box office within 4 days of its release.

Salaar made Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day and is estimated to have made around Rs 42.05 crore on its fourth day. With this, the film's total India collection has reached Rs 251.60 crore as of Monday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film logged stellar occupancy across its Telugu (63.41 per cent), Kannada (45.48 per cent), Hindi (35.15 per cent), Malayalam (34 per cent), and Tamil (23.28 per cent) shows on the occasion of Christmas. The top contributors to Salaar's box office business on Monday were Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Salaar has struck gold at the worldwide box office as of its first Sunday. The film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark globally within jsut 3 days of its release. The film raked in Rs 178.70 crore on its first day, Rs 117 crore on its second day and more than Rs 100 crore on its third day at the global box office.

According to the film's producers, Salaar made a total of Rs 402 crore in terms of gross worldwide box office collections as of Sunday. At the North American box office, the Prabhas-led commercial actioner crossed $6 million on Monday. "The gross for today has already crossed $640K+ and counting. Rebel star Prabhas is fuelling box office fireworks... leaving everyone astonished (sic)," Salaar distributor Prathyangira Cinemas said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is set in a fictional place called Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn arch enemies due to the unfortunate turn of events. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Tinnu Anand in significant roles.

