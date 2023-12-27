'Salaar' worldwide box office collection day 5: Prabhas racing towards 3rd Rs 500 crore film after Baahubali, Baahubali 2

'Salaar' worldwide collection day 5: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is racing towards the Rs 500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Prabhas is now cruising towards his third Rs 500 crore club entrant after the mega blockbusters Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, both of which were helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Salaar made Rs 176.52 crore on its first day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second day, Rs 95.24 crore on its third day, Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth day and Rs 40.17 crore on its fifth day. With this, the film has so far raked in Rs 490.23 crore, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Salaar WW Box Office

#Prabhas is racing towards his 3rd ₹500 cr club film after #Baahubali and #Baahubali2.



Day 1 - ₹ 176.52 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 101.39 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 95.24 cr… pic.twitter.com/0maGBGaqY8 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 27, 2023

At the overseas box office, Salaar has made big bucks in terms of gross collections. The film has grossed around $12 million at the overseas box office as of Tuesday as it reported strong collections from North America and a few other countries. The film is estimated to have made more than $7 million at the North American box office within 5 days of its release.

"Salaar Overseas - Grossed around $12 Million until Tuesday with the Hindi version picking up not just in North America but in a few other countries as well. Overseas Wednesday started on a good note in Australia & New Zealand. Expect the film to have a decent hold in North America as well today," industry tracker Aakashavaani said on X formerly Twitter.

#SALAAR - Overseas - Grossed around $12 Million until Tuesday with the Hindi version picking up not just in North America but in a few other countries as well.



Overseas Wednesday started on a good note in Australia & New Zealand. Expect the film to have a decent hold in North… pic.twitter.com/sBIXR9M1uY — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) December 27, 2023

At the domestic box office, Salaar is inching closer towards the Rs 300 crore mark within 5 days of its release. The Prabhas-led commercial actioner raked in Rs 90.70 crore on its first day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day and Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day. With this, Salaar's total India box office collection reached Rs 280.30 crore in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film made Rs 176.80 crore from its Telugu version, Rs 77.30 crore from Hindi version, Rs 13.15 crore from Tamil version, Rs 8.85 crore from Malayalam version and Rs 4.20 crore from Kannada version respectively. The film's stellar domestic box office business on Tuesday can be attributed to the strong advance bookings logged in Kolkata, Siliguri, Noida, Bihar and other territories.

Directed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel, the film is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn arch-rivals due to the unfortunate turn of events. The movie stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao in significant roles.

Also Read: 'Salaar' box office collection day 5: Prabhas' film inches closer to Rs 300 crore in India on tremendous advance booking

Also Watch: 'Guntur Kaaram', 'Lal Salaam', 'Thangalaan', 'Devara: Part 1': Upcoming South Indian movies in 2024 that have gotten moviegoers excited

Also Read: 'Dunki' box office collection day 6: SRK-led film sees dip in Tuesday collections, makes over Rs 140 crore in India