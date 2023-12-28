'Salaar' worldwide box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film on a roll, eyes Rs 550 crore globally

'Salaar' worldwide box office day 6: Prabhas' latest film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is on a roll at the box office. The film is now eyeing the Rs 550 crore mark at the global box office within 6 days of its release. Salaar made Rs 176.52 crore on its opening day, Rs 101.39 crore on its second day, Rs 95.24 crore on its third day, Rs 76.91 crore on its fourth day, Rs 40.17 crore on its fifth day and Rs 31.62 crore on it sixth day.

With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 521.85 crore as of Wednesday. "Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold Rs 500 crore club films. Next is superstar Rajinikanth with two films Jailer (Rs 650 crore) and 2 Point 0 (Rs 800 crore)," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on X formerly known as Twitter.

At the North America box office, Salaar has made more than $7.3 million within six days of its release and is now looking to cross the $8 million milestone. "Just like that. Our Rebel Star #Prabhas takes #SalaarCeaseFire to an Rocking $7.3 Million+ Gross (sic)," as per the film's North America distributor Prathyangira Cinemas.

The film made a total of $276,186 across North America on Wednesday in various languages-- Telugu ($168,816), Hindi ($83,078), Telugu PLF ($19,659), Tamil ($3,742), Kannada ($560), and Malayalam ($333), as per industry tracker Aakashavaani. The film's Hindi version picked up really well in the market and has more room to perform on the upcoming long weekend.

At the domestic box office, Salaar made big bucks and is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark on Thursday. The film raked in Rs 90.70 crore on its opening day, Rs 56.35 crore on its second day, Rs 62.05 crore on its third day, Rs 46.30 crore on its fourth day, Rs 24.90 crore on its fifth day and Rs 15.10 crore on its sixth day.

With this, the film raked in Rs 295.40 crore in India within six days of its release. Out of this, the film's Telugu version raked in Rs 182.55 crore whereas its HIndi version made Rs 84.80 crore. Salaar's Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions made Rs 14.25 crore, Rs 9.35 crore and Rs 4.45 crore respectively, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is set in the fictional city of Khansaar and focuses on two friends who turn foes due to circumstances. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

