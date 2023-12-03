Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal’s film earns Rs 19 crore worldwide

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s latest film by Meghna Gulzar, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic, Sam Bahadur, has been on the slower side when it comes to its box office earnings. The movie is yet to clock Rs 20 crore worldwide, while its competitor, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has paced into the Rs 200 crore mark.

According to Sacnilk data, Sam Bahadur earned Rs 6.25 crore net on the first day, and jumped to Rs 9 crore net on the second day, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 15.25 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Sam Bahadur in two days has amounted to Rs 19 crore, including Rs 18 crore gross box office collection in India and Rs 1 crore from overseas markets.

Sam Bahadur, lauded for the portrayal of India’s first Field Marshal, and Kaushal’s flawless portrayal of the army chief, is locking horns with Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal. Animal has proven to be a beast at the box office, with its worldwide gross box office collection amounting to Rs 236 crore in just two days. The advance bookings for the third day of Animal has amounted to over Rs 1.3 crore.

Sam Bahadur’s collection is likely to have been impacted by the Animal juggernaut. While Animal has been criticised for its violence and misogyny, Sam Bahadur has been criticised for a storyline that fails to stand out and unremarkable writing of the characters.

The war drama has been co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava, while it has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Vicky Kaushal in the title role, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

