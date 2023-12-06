'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal's film steady amid 'Animal' juggernaut, to reach Rs 35 crore soon

'Sam Bahadur' day 5: Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur is steady at the box office amid Animal juggernaut. The film will cross the Rs 35 crore mark soon at the India box office. Sam Bahadur made a total of Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 9 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.30 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 3.50 crore on its first Monday and is estimated to have made around Rs 3.50 crore on its first Tuesday.

With this, the movie's total India box office collections are estimated to have reached around Rs 32.55 crore as of Tuesday. The film logged an overall 21.86 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Tuesday. Key contributors to the film's box office occupancy were Pune (40.25 per cent), Mumbai (28 per cent), Chandigarh (25.50 per cent), Chennai (25.25 per cent), National Capital Region or NCR (23.75 per cent), and Jaipur (20.50 per cent).

At the worldwide box office, Sam Bahadur has managed to make around Rs 40.3 crore so far, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, on the other hand, has proven to be a killer at the ticket counters. The film is on course to cross the Rs 300 crore milestone at the domestic box office.

The movie, which released alongside Sam Bahadur on December 1, made Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day, Rs 66.27 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 71.46 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 43.96 crore on its first Monday, and around Rs 38.25 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, Animal's total India box office collections reached around Rs 283.74 crore and are likely to cross Rs 300 crore soon.

The film opened to positive word of mouth at the ticket counters. Moviegoers were all praises for Vicky Kaushal's convincing portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the main architects of India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

"Sam Bahadur is eventually a treat for all Vicky Kaushal fans, in fact, even the ones who are not his fans. He shines bright and everything else dims a bit," Business Today said in its review of Sam Bahadur.

"From his walk, his mannerisms, to the way he would pucker up his lips or walk with a hunch, all of it feels a bit like a sketch. But then there are also moments where he shines through the grey clouds of incoherent writing," India Today's review of the film read.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film focuses on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his contribution towards India's win in the 1971 war. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Edward Sonnenblick in prominent roles.

