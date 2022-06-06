‘Samrat Prithviraj’ box office day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer rakes in Rs 39.40 cr on Sunday

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj gets the much-required push in its collections on day 3 of its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film raked in a total of Rs 39.40 crore on Sunday. The magnum opus collected Rs 10.70 crore on Friday, Rs 12.60 crore on Saturday, and Rs 16.10 crore on Sunday.

Adarsh tweeted, “Samrat Prithviraj gets the much-required push on Day 3… Decent weekend, with metros coming on board on Sunday… Mass circuits are very strong… Monday business crucial needs to cover lost ground on weekdays… Friday Rs 10.70 crore; Saturday Rs 12.60 crore and Sunday Rs 16.10 crore. Total: Rs 39.40 crore. India business.”

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the film needs to rake in double-digit numbers at the box office on Monday to reach a lifetime total of more than Rs 100 crore. Kadel writes, “Samrat Prithviraj- Sunday Rs 16 crore. First weekend- Rs 39 crore net. These collections are fair for a mid-size film but quite poor for a Rs 200 crore plus budget magnum opus… Monday must be in double digits for a 100 crore plus lifetime total.”

About Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj released in theatres on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across 3,550 screens in Hindi, 200 in Tamil and 1,200 screens in overseas market. The film has been directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and covers the life story of the legendary warrior who fought against Muhammad of Ghor.

Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar. It also features Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha and Chand Vardai respectively.

