Sanju Box Office Collection Day 13: Sanjay Dutt's biopic still running strong, to be screened in Melbourne film festival

Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor is still making waves in the box office with its dream run. After its release on June 29, Sanju ended the run for other movies while establishing its strong grip. On its first day itself, Sanju created records. It became the biggest opener of the year so far. And after collecting Rs 200 crore in only 7 days, Sanju became the fastest movie to make it to the much-coveted club. Even on its second weekend, Sanju collected Rs 62.97 crore, with Rs 12.90 crore on Friday, Rs 22.02 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.05 crore on Sunday. While Sanju's second-week collections have seen a dip, it is practically unchallenged in the box office for now. Rajkumar Hirani's fifth movie and fifth blockbuster looks like it will earn Rs 300 crore before the week is over.

According to a report in India Today, Sanju make approximately Rs 6 crore on Wednesday, taking the collection to an estimated Rs 284.58 crore. It is very likely that the collections would see an incline over the weekend.

As per initial reports, the movie was doing well overseas as well. And now Rajkumar Hirani and Vicky Kaushal, who has been praised for his performance, will be screening the movie for students from La Trobe University in Australia as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. "It's always an enriching experience when people of different diaspora watch our films. I look forward to the special screening of Sanju for the students at La Trobe. It would be an interesting experience to see the reactions of those who are almost alien to Hindi films and the life of Sanjay Dutt," said Rajkumar Hirani, as mentioned in agency reports.

Sanju has also been nominated for best film, director, actor and supporting performance at IFFM. The event will take place from August 10 to August 22.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Bollywood's Baba. From his drug addiction to the illegal possession of guns case, the movie tries to decode the life of Sanjay Dutt. However, at home turf, Hirani has been criticised for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's actions and Sanju has been called a propaganda movie, which the makers have vehemently denied.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani.

