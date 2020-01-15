Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 4: Mahesh Babu's film earns Rs 103 crore

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection: Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru has emerged as the first blockbuster of Tollywood industry in the year 2020. The film, which released on January 11 has minted Rs 103 crore in three days.

Mahesh Babu's wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar posted the news on Instagram along with Sarileru Neekevvaru's poster. Namrata wrote, "Blockbuster ka baap...The strength the power of this man is unbeatable! My best Sankranthi ever !! We love u MB. u make all of us so so proud!"

The Anil Ravipudi directorial film accumulated Rs 46.77 crore on its opening day and as per the makers of the film, all the exhibitors, buyers and distributors have recovered half of their investment.

The film on its opening day crossed the million dollar mark in US and has also surpassed Tamil superstar Rajnikanth's Darbar in the country. According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru grossed more than Rajinikanth's Darbar in the US market on Monday. Sarileru Neekevvaru minted $23,287 million whereas Darbar earned $8,782 on the same day.

During their first weekend, Sarileru Neekevvaru pulled in $1,628,083 in two days plus premiere, and Darbar raked in $1,428,580 in four days plus premiere in the US.

The family drama film is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu himself. Apart from Mahesh Babu, Sarileru Neekevvaru also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Vijayshanti, Satyadev, Naresh and Rajendra Prasad in prominent roles.

