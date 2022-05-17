‘Sarkaru Vaari Patta’ box office: Mahesh Babu-film crosses Rs 150 cr at worldwide BO 

Mahesh Babu-starrer action flick 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' or 'SVP' has set the box office on fire ever since its release on May 12. The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, has crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark globally and raked in Rs 160.67 crore so far, as per trade analyst Manobala Viajyabalan.

He tweeted, “SVP WW Box Office CROSSES Rs 150 cr milestone. Day 1- Rs 75.21 cr. Day 2- Rs 27.50 cr. Day 3- Rs 28.84 cr. Day 4- Rs 29.12 cr. Total- Rs 160.67 cr (sic).”

#SVP WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹150 cr milestone.



Day 1 - ₹ 75.21 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 27.50 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 28.84 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 29.12 cr

Total - ₹ 160.67 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 16, 2022

The film has crossed $2 million in North America (USA and Canada combined) and went onto collect $2,009,205 or Rs 15.64 crore in the belt, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “MAHESH BABU: ‘SVP’ STORMS NORTH AMERICA… Mahesh Babu proves his power in overseas yet again… Telugu Film Sarkaru Vaari Paata embarks on a flying start in North America [USA+Canada], crosses $2 million… Extended weekend total: $2,009,205 [Rs 15.64 crore]”

About ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

The film features Mahesh Babu (Mahesh/Mahi) and Keerthy Suresh (Kalaavathi) in lead roles. The latest Mahesh Babu film has been helmed by Parasuram Petla and jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makes, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Besides Mahesh Babu and Keerty Suresh, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Posani Krishna Murali, Subbaraju, Sowmya Menon and Naga Babu in significant roles. Composer SS Thaman, cinematographer R Madhi and editor Marthand K Venkatesh comprise the technical crew of the film.

