Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Patta hits theatres today; details here 

Here’s to some good news for fans of commercial potboilers! Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Patta has hit theatres on Thursday (May 12). The film was earlier supposed to release on January 13, 2022 but was deferred due to the surge in Omicron cases and production delays.

It also became the first-ever Telugu film to get its own Twitter emoji and makers confirmed the development via Twitter. Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Just trying out this new emoji;) #SarkaruVaariPatta #SVP #SVPMania.”

Watch Sarkaru Vaari Patta trailer here

Makers released the trailer of the Mahesh Babu film on May 2. The trailer starts with Mahesh’s dialogue, “You can take away my love… you can take away my friendship… but you can never take away my money.” As per this trailer, Mahesh plays the role of a loan recovery agent who comes across a gang of goons.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office prediction

Sarkaru Vaari Paata or SVP was a much-anticipated Mahesh Babu film as the Telugu superstar had his last big release – Sarileru Neekevvaru —back in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic impacted our lives.

Due to this, the film is on a flying start at the international box office. The Mahesh Babu-starrer has raked in $850,000 at the US box office on its opening day, as per film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM. He wrote, “Sarkaru Vaari Patta USA premieres gross in the $850k range as per latest reports. Final number could be even more. Mahesh Babu’s box office blast begins worldwide.”

#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #USA premieres gross in the $ 850K range as per latest reports. Final number could be even more 👌👍@urstrulyMahesh 's BO Blast begins worldwide🔥 #SVPMania — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 12, 2022

About Sarkaru Vaari Patta

The film has directed by Parasuram Petla, known for Geetha Govindam. It has been jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Besides Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Samuthikirani, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali, Sowmya Menon, Naga Babu and Mahesh Manjrekar in significant roles. Technical crew of the film comprises composer SS Thaman, cinematographer R Madhi and editor Marthand K Venkatesh.

