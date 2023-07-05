‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ box office collection day 6: Kartik Aaryan's film inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer-Satyaprem Ki Katha, which hit the theatres on June 29, inched closer to the Rs 50 crore mark on Tuesday, after having earned about Rs 4.20 crore on the sixth day, as per early estimates. With this, the film's collection has now gone up to Rs 46.91 crore in India, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film, which released on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, earned Rs 9.25 crore on its release day, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday, and Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday. However, the film saw its collection drop on the first Monday, having raked in only Rs 4.21 crore. On Tuesday, the film again saw a dip in its earnings. The film had overall theatre occupancy of 12.25 per cent on Tuesday, Sacnilk stated.

Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as leads. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Satyaprem Ki Katha revolves around Satyaprem or Sattu, a grown-up jobless man who hopes to get married to Katha. Katha is the daughter of a well-known businessman whereas Sattu does household chores with his father. Sattu’s mother and sister, on the other hand, earn money to run the household.

It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

