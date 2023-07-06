'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan film to cross Rs 50 crore mark today  

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha will likely cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office on its first Wednesday. The film collected a total of Rs 3.85 crore at the ticket counters on Wednesday, as per initial estimates.

Satyaprem Ki Katha collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, Rs 7 crore on its first Friday, Rs 10.10 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 12.15 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 4.21 crore on its first Monday, Rs 4.05 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film’s total box office collections have reached around Rs 50.61 crore. It had an overall occupancy of 11.87 per cent in theatres as of July 5, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Pakistani dancer Sheema Kermani, who featured in the original Pasoori song, said she is not in favour of remakes although they introduce old songs to the younger generation.

Kermani told AajTak: “I don’t like remake culture too much. Although seen in a way, the advantage is that young people are also listening to the old iconic songs. It’s a good thing. Personally, I’m against it”.

Kermani was commenting on the Hindi remake of Pasoori, sang by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. T-Series remade the Pakistani chartbuster pop song Pasoori for the latest Kartik Aaryan film.

Hindi version of Pasoori garnered visceral hate on Twitter for macerating the spirit of the original as Twitter users said the Arijit Singh-Tulsi Kumar duo could not create as much impact as Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is centered on Satyaprem aka Sattu who is a jobless man and hopes to get married to Katha, the daughter of a well-known businessman.

The film features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in leading roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania in supporting roles.

It has been jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29.

