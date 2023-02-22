'Shehzada' box office: Kartik Aaryan’s debut film as producer tanks at ticket counters

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Shehzada fails to make an impact at the box office; will likely make Rs 26 cr on sixth day

Shehzada has logged a much lesser opening in comparison to Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo

Shehzada box office numbers: Kartik Aaryan’s debut film as producer Shehzada has tanked at the ticket counters completely as it is likely to make around Rs 2 crore at the domestic box office as of Tuesday and may earn somewhere around Rs 1.70 crore on its first Wednesday. With this, the film will hit a total of around Rs 26.21 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Shehzada has not been doing well ever since it was released in theatres on February 17. The film earned Rs 6 crore on its first Friday, Rs 6.65 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 7.55 crore on its first Sunday, and Rs 2.25 crore on its first Monday.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film’s storyline focuses on Bantu, a youngster whose father Valmiki hates him ever since he was a toddler.

Bantu’s boss Samara is the first person to show him some form of love and affection. In a twist of events, Bantu finds out that he is the scion of the Jindal family and does everything to protect them from the threats they face. Shehzada features actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, Manisha Koirala, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles.

Shehzada clashed with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office. Even though the latest Marvel film is struggling at the Indian box office, it is ahead of Shehzada.

The superhero film starring Paul Rudd raked in around Rs 2.30 crore on its first Monday and is likely to collect around Rs 2.10 crore on its first Tuesday. With this, the film’s total collection might reach well over Rs 30 crore.

