'Singham Again' box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film makes Rs 164 crore in India, surpasses lifetime biz of 'Total Dhamaal'

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer commercial actioner Singham Again continues to strike gold at the domestic box office. The film surpassed the Rs 150 crore milestone in the first five days of its release.

Singham Again raked in Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 42.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 35.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 18 crore on its day 4, Rs 14 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 10.25 crore on its day 6.

With this, the film's total India box office collections stood at Rs 164 crore as of its first Wednesday. The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 20.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's box office numbers, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said on X: "Singham Again demonstrates an impressive hold on day 5 [Tuesday], hitting double digits yet again... The strong weekday trends suggest that Weekend 2 - especially Saturday and Sunday - will draw substantial footfalls."

Singham Again has outfoxed the lifetime India box office collections of Ajay Devgn's Total Dhamaal and is eyeing the lifetime business of Golmaal Again.

Total Dhamaal made a total of Rs 155.67 crore during its lifetime run at the domestic box office. Golmaal Again, on the other hand, made Rs 205.69 crore at the India box office.

At the worldwide box office, the latest Ajay Devgn film is now eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark. Singham Again made a total of Rs 184.25 crore in terms of India gross box office numbers and Rs 48 crore in the overseas market, taking its worldwide earnings to Rs 232.25 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on senior police officer Bajirao Singham and his team of officers as they are on a cross-border mission to save Singham's wife Avni Singham from a formidable villain Danger Lanka.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham from the previous two Singham films whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen reprising the role of Avni from Singham Returns.

The film also features an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Dayanand Shetty. Singham Again released in theatres worldwide alongside Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.