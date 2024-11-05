'Singham Again' box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn's film makes Rs 186 crore worldwide, eyes Rs 200 crore

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer commercial actioner Singham Again has made robust numbers at the worldwide box office since the first day of its release. The film raked in Rs 146 crore in terms of India gross box office collection and around Rs 40 crore overseas.

With this, the film's worldwide box office business reached Rs 186 crore as of its first Monday. The latest Ajay Devgn film, also dubbed as Singham 3, is now on course to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the domestic box office, Singham Again has raked in Rs 139.25 crore in terms of net India collections. The film made Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 42.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 35.75 crore on its day 3, and Rs 17.5 crore on its day 4.

This is the highest ever for Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn as the film surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Golmaal Again and Chennai Express respectively.

With this, Singham Again is on course to beat the lifetime India collections of Ajay Devgn's previous release Shaitaan. Shaitaan, which also features R Madhavan in a pivotal role, made a total of Rs 148.21 crore in India during its lifetime run at the box office.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film focuses on maverick police officer Bajirao Singham and his team of officers who embark on a cross-border mission to save Bajirao Singham's wife Avni from the clutches of a formidable villain Danger Lanka.

While Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham and Kareena Kapoor Khan appears as Avni, the film also features Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprising their roles as Sangram Bhalerao from the 2018 movie Simmba and Veer Sooryavanshi from the 2021 film Sooryavanshi respectively.

Singham Again also features Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, and Dayanand Shetty in significant roles. The film released alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.