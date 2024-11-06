'Singham Again' box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's film crosses Rs 150 crore in India, tops lifetime biz of 'Shaitaan'

Singham Again, the commercial actioner featuring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, has struck gold at the domestic box office. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore in India within five days of its release.

Singham Again made Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 42.5 crore on its day 2, Rs 35.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 18 crore on its day 4, and around Rs 13.50 crore on its day 5. With this, the film made a total of Rs 153.25 crore as of its first Tuesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film, also known as Singham 3, had an overall theatrical occupancy of 26.79 per cent. Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Pune were among the top contributors to the film's theatrical occupancy on Tuesday.

With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime India box office collection of Devgn's previous release this year -- Shaitaan. Shaitaan, which featured R Madhavan as the antagonist, raked in Rs 148.21 crore during its 38-day long run at the domestic box office.

Singham 3 made a total of Rs 167.5 crore in terms of India gross box office collections and Rs 42.5 crore at the overseas box office. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 210 crore.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film follows Bajirao Singham and his team of officers as they embark on a perilous cross-border mission to save Singham's wife Avni from a formidable villain.

Besides Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film features Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff in significant roles.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. Singham Again is the fifth movie in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe of films after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

Singham Again was released in theatres alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.