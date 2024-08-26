'Stree 2' worldwide box office collection: Rs 600 crore within striking distance for Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has continued its magnificent box office run at the worldwide ticket counters. The film has surpassed the Rs 550 crore mark at the worldwide box office within 11 days of its release.

With this, the film is now within a striking distance to score Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Stree 2 has raked in a total of Rs 474 crore in terms of India gross box office collections and Rs 85.5 crore at the overseas box office. With this, the film's total worldwide gross box office collections reached Rs 560 crore on its 11th day, as per production house Maddock Films.

Back home, the latest Rajkummar Rao film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the India box office. Stree 2 made Rs 307.80 crore in its first week at the domestic box office.

The movie went on to mint Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday. Stree 2's second weekend collections in India stood at Rs 93.85 crore, taking the film's total India box office collection to Rs 401.65 crore.

Commenting on Stree 2's record-breaking box office performance, film trade analyst Girish Johar said that the film became a blockbuster due to its genre, brand, director, music, actors' performances and the trailer.

While talking about the phenomenal box office success of the film, Rajkummar Rao said that the numbers are way above the team's expectations.

"There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super-elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree, because it a content-driven film," he told News18 in an exclusive interaction.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film focuses on ladies tailor Vicky and his group of friends, which also comprises a mysterious woman, as they fight against Sarkata who abducts the women of Chanderi. Stree 2 features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles.