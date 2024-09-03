'Stree 2' box office collection day 19: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film holds its own, eyes Pathaan's lifetime biz

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has firmly held its own at the Indian box office ever since its release. The film has managed to rake in strong numbers even on its third Monday at the ticket counters.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest film made Rs 307.80 crore in its first week and Rs 145.80 crore in its second week. The film further minted Rs 9.25 crore on its third Friday, Rs 17.40 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 22.10 crore on its third Sunday, and Rs 7.05 crore on its third Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office collections reached Rs 509.40 crore as of its third Monday. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to enjoy uninterrupted dominance at the box office till Dussehra 2024.

"Mass circuits- particularly non-national chains + single screens at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres - are driving its biz... Expected to enjoy a smooth, uninterrupted run right till Dussehra," he wrote on X.

With this, the film is eyeing the lifetime India box office business of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan. Pathaan made a total of Rs 543.09 crore in its lifetime run at the domestic box office.

It, however, remains to be seen how the film fares opposite Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time or GOAT, at the ticket counters, especially in the North. The film has logged stellar advance bookings, especially in the South. The film has sold a total of over 5.42 lakh tickets worth over Rs 11.51 crore in its advance bookings for day 1, as per film portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 focuses on Vicky and his group of friends who give it their all to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's fear. The film feaures Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.