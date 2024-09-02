'Stree 2' box office collection weekend 3: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film crosses Rs 500 cr in India, now head-to-head with Jawan

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has shattered every glass ceiling at the box office and taken trade pundits by surprise ever since its day of release. The film has now officially entered the Rs 500-crore club.

Rajkummar Rao's latest film minted Rs 307.80 crore in its first week including its preview shows and Rs 145.80 in its second week. The film went on to make Rs 9.25 crore on its third Friday, Rs 17.40 crore on its third Saturday, and Rs 22.10 crore on its third Sunday.

With this, the film's total third weekend collection reached Rs 48.75 crore. This is higher than the third weekend numbers of Prabhas-led Baahubali 2's Hindi version. Baahubali 2's Hindi version made Rs 42.55 crore in its third weekend.

Stree 2's total India box office collection as of its third Sunday now stands at Rs 502.35 crore. The film has further set its sights on the Rs 600 crore club with no stiff competition at the ticket counters, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"The weekend 3 numbers of Stree 2 are an eye-opener, it has no intention of slowing down soon... At this pace, don't be surprised if it challenges the *lifetime biz* of Jawan and emerges as the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema", Adarsh said.

With this feat, the film now stands tall among blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty-starrer Baahubali 2's Hindi version and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-led Pathaan.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. It focuses on the efforts undertaken by Vicky and his group of friends as they try to save Chanderi from Sarkata's horror.

Stree 2 is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe which features movies like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee Aparshakti Khurana and Sunil Kumar in pivotal roles.

The film released on Independence Day 2024 along with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.